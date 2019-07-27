Running coach puts Mumbaikars on fitness track

With the city hosting an international marathon year after year, most Mumbaikars — track athletes and morning walkers alike — have been inspired to hit the road running.

It also gave Praful Uchil, former 800 m runner with Life Insurance Corporation, a new calling.

His track career came to a halt after moved to a desk job at LIC, following a dip in form. “A 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. job was not my scene, as an athlete and outdoors person.”

The middle-distance runner banked on the thing he knew best, and in 2004, started a fitness training group called Striders. That was the year the Mumbai Marathon took off too, and Mr. Uchil’s training techniques gained in popularity.

Over a decade later, the organisation — with Deepak Londhe as co-founder — employs 85 athletes as trainers across India, works with 3,000 running enthusiasts in the city and 5,000 across the country. “Striders was formed to give athletes a chance to earn as trainers for the benefit of those interested in running for fitness,” said Mr. Uchil.

Supporting athletes

A self-designated core trainer, Mr. Uchil now lends support to track and field, by co-sponsoring a local meet organised by the Mumbai Suburban District Athletics Association(MSDAA). The two-day event (July 25-26) at SAI complex, Kandivali, was to shortlist athletes for the State meet.

His reason for supporting the MSDAA is clear: “I started as a track runner, got a job due to athletics and benefited from athletics organisations’ efforts. I am trying to give back to the sport. Long-distance running is part of athletics.”

“When the Mumbai Marathon started, there was a need for trainers to take care of corporates and prepare them to run the 10k and 21k,” said the former LIC athlete. “This was a window of opportunity for athletes who were training together, most of them not lucky enough to get a job unlike me, to support athletes and sport.”

Striders, he said, gives fitness enthusiasts a structured programme. “We do not believe in online training, and so are always with them. We observe their effort on the road, posture and progress.”

Mid-life runners

He talks about getting Mumbai citizens to embrace long-distance running for fitness, resulting in many first-timers switching from walking to running. “Imagine a person who has not done anything for 35 to 40 years: she is not able to run even 100 metres. We make them run a half-marathon or a full marathon — it is a high for them. They cannot believe it. They are not competing against anyone else; they are competing against themselves and improving their fitness level.”

Indeed, it is in mid-life that most people wake up to the need for fitness. “Those who take up running are not school and college students. These are people who have done well in life, and at 40 or 45 years realised that their health is not going too well,” he said.

Senior executives who have led a fairly sedentary life are out on the road. Since many of them travel, running is the most convenient thing to do. All they need to pack is their running gear; they need neither a partner nor infrastructure. “Running is the best way to get fit and in Mumbai, you can run anywhere, like Marine Drive and Juhu beach,” he said.

A city that runs

The Mumbai Marathon has grown into a global event with faster finishers and more prize money, setting off a craze for running races. The Striders co-founder agrees that Mumbai is now a running city. “Many years ago, before the Mumbai Marathon could start, one could see 80% people walking on Marine Drive and just 20% cent jogging. The reverse happens now.”

With the city offering limited athletics infrastructure, Striders utilised all the open spaces they could get hold of, some of which people in the city are unaware of. For example, the racecourse is open to people, and contains a 2-km mud track. Striders has a centre there, as well as at Shivaji Park and Juhu beach. “Wherever spaces are runner-friendly, we have centres,” he said.

Mr. Uchil has proved that even in a congested city like Mumbai, space can never really be a constraint; where there’s a will, there’s a road.