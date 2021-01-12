Runaway woman from West Bengal traced

A 27-year-old hotel management graduate, who ran away from her home in Berhampore in West Bengal after a tiff with her family on December 8, has been reunited with her parents.
The Vashi police said the woman left with ₹2,000, bought a train ticket worth ₹1,000 and reached Mumbai. “The first day she stayed in a hostel and did not like the place. She then reached Vashi and stayed in the railway station for a few days,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengade, Zone I, said.
Sub Inspector Sopan Rakhonde spotted the woman loitering in the station at 2.30 a.m. on December 26.
Mr. Rakhonde said, “She was reluctant to speak to us. She said she wanted shelter and we made arrangements for her food and stay at the women’s room in our police station. We then shifted her to a shelter home in Kharghar. She told us she was from Berhampore and we circulated a WhatsApp message with her photo. Finally, we were able to get in touch with her parents.”
On Sunday, her parents reached Navi Mumbai and she was handed over to them at the shelter home. “She was reluctant to go home. After an hour of counselling, she agreed to return with her parents,” Mr. Rakhonde said.
