Rule tweaked again

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday changed its rule making it mandatory for all employees to report to work after it was observed that physical distancing was not being maintained at offices.

Ward offices can now function with 75% attendance. One-fourth of the staff will be deployed for tracing contacts, managing quarantine centres, upgrading hospitals or carrying out pre-monsoon work. Senior civic officials and healthcare staff above 55 years with co-morbidities, and differently-abled employees remain exempted from duty.

Sainath Rajyadhyaksha, president of Municipal Engineers’ Union, said, “The previous rule led to chaos owing to severe lack of transportation facilities. All employees travel in the same bus, even those who visit containment zones. That is why many civic workers tested positive for COVID-19.” Mr. Rajyadhyaksha said train services should be resumed to ferry staff providing essential services.

He said, “Like the Central government, BMC should also exempt all employees above 50 years from duty.”