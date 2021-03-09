Ruckus in Assembly over demand to arrest API in Hiren death case

Mumbai

09 March 2021 23:50 IST

House adjourned after heated exchanges between Shiv Sena and BJP legislators

Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes as Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded the arrest of an Assistant Police Inspector (API) in the Mansukh Hiren death case. Heated exchanges between MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led to the House being adjourned several times before it was finally adjourned for the day.

Mr. Fadnavis demanded action against API Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Hiren who was in possession of the SUV laden with explosives, which was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia, on February 25.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Hiren’s possession on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiren’s body was found in a creek last Friday in Thane.

‘Hiren’s wife’s statement’

Reading out a statement by Hiren’s wife, Mr. Fadnavis said Mr. Vaze knew Hiren and had used the Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks, found outside Mr. Ambani’s house. He said, “His wife’s statement says Mr. Vaze was with Hiren for three days. He had even asked Hiren to get arrested for two or three days and assured to release him later. His wife says Sachin Vaze killed her husband.”

The BJP leader also claimed that the last location of Hiren’s mobile phone was in Vasai near the property of Dhananjay Vithal Gavade, against whom an FIR was lodged in an extortion case. The other person mentioned in the FIR was Mr. Vaze. Mr. Fadnavis said Mr. Gavade and Mr. Vaze are out on interim bail in the case. “This evidence is enough to arrest Mr. Vaze as he can even destroy evidence,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis alleged that the State government was trying to safeguard Mr. Vaze as it feared his interrogation would reveal several big names in the case. “This government is scared,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh accused the former chief minister of demanding Mr. Vaze’s arrest as the officer is conducting the probe into the Anvay Naik suicide case, in which Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami had been arrested. The Sena alleged that Mr. Fadnavis tried to cover up the probe into the death of the architect during his tenure as chief minister. Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said, “Since he [Fadnavis] is scared that the truth may come out, the BJP wants Mr. Vaze out of the police force.”

Amid the commotion, Sena MLAs also raised the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive on February 22. He had allegedly named the Union Territory’s administrator and former Gujarat home minister Praful K. Patel in his suicide note. Mr. Deshmukh clarified that State Anti-Terrorism Squad is probing the case and Mr. Vaze had no connection to it. The Home Minister also announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe Delkar’s death. “We will not spare the guilty,” he said.

The House was adjourned for the day as the MLAs continued raising slogans.