RTO to open despite opposition

Despite objections from residents of Sector 13 in Nerul, State Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Tuesday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony to set up a Deputy Regional Transport Office (Dy. RTO) in the middle of a residential area.

While residents claimed that Mayor Jaywant Sutar skipped the event because he supported their protest, Mr. Sutar said he had some prior commitments.

CIDCO had allotted land at Sectors 19A and 13 for the RTO. While a vehicle brake testing track at Sector 19 started operations in April 2017, the administrative office, for which plots no. 8 and 9 at Sector 13 had been allocated, will be constructed soon. Both projects have received criticism from residents of Sectors 17, 19, 21 and 13, who had planned to protest during the ceremony, with the support of NCP corporator Netra Shirke. However, a police notice stopped them.

Ms. Shirke said, “Sector 13 and 19 are residential areas with six public gardens and constant movement of children on the road. The road where the office is coming up is used by residents to access the main road. The presence of the RTO would mean constant movement of heavy vehicles, posing a risk for the residents and children. Moreover, it will cause a lot of noise pollution, like the testing ground has.” She said they had planned an urban forest in the area since it has high tension wires but the RTO has now decided to use the land to dump scrapped vehicles instead.

Leader of the House Ravindra Uthape, who has also opposed the move, said, “A public interest litigation against the brake testing track is already being heard in the high court. Soon, we will appeal against the administration building as well.”

On the occasion, Ms. Shirke submitted a letter to Mr. Raote, requesting to move the Dy. RTO. “He told me that everything has been finalised and it can’t be changed,” Ms. Shirke said.

Meanwhile, Dashrath Waghule, Dy. RTO, Vashi, said the residents had misunderstood the situation. “The administrative office will be like any other government office with staff working there. No testing will happening on the premises of the building. The brake tests will happen only at Sector 19, wherein it has already been happening. With the administrative office in Nerul, the visitors will have a better infrastructure. Currently, we are working from a rented space which is too small,” he said.

Mr. Waghule said a groundbreaking ceremony for the office took place three years ago as well but the plan was not sanctioned due to the presence of high tension wires in the area. “The structure needs to have a distance of six metres from the high tension. Hence, now the structure has been changed and approved. The width has been decreased and the height increased, making it a ground-plus-four-floor structure,” he said.

Navnath Infraproject Developers Pvt. Ltd. has been granted the ₹8.94 crore work order, and it has been estimated that the construction will take a year and a half.

