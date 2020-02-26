‘RTI activist’ arrested for extortion in Bandra

A 32-year-old “RTI activist” was arrested for allegedly trying to extort ₹3 lakh from a real estate developer in Bandra, the police said on Tuesday. The Nirmal Nagar police on Sunday nabbed Sandesh Kadam, while a manhunt has been launched for another activist Mahendra Pawar, an official said.
The accused had demanded ₹3 lakh from Kunal Sarmalkar in exchange of not lodging a complaint against his ongoing project at Amrutnagar in Bandra (East). The duo frequently lodged queries and complaints at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, he said.
Mr. Sarmalkar had filed a police complaint on December 27 stating that the accused had been harassing him since October and he had already paid them ₹50,000.
Mr. Kadam was arrested under Sections 384 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
