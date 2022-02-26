RS member begins hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation

Maharashtra is set to witness a row over Maratha reservation yet again as Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Saturday began his fast unto death demanding reservation for the community and fulfilment of other demands.

“My fast is not for rich Marathas, but for poor Marathas. I have been travelling in Maharashtra since 2007 creating awareness about Maratha reservation. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not bring together Marathas alone but all castes. But the government’s inability to solve the issue of Maratha reservation is forcing me to call this fast,” he said at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

The State government has maintained that the issue of Maratha reservation now stands with the Central government. “We all should come together and request the Central government to pass an Act in parliament. We have appealed to him to not start his fast,” NCP State president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said.

Mr. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that apart from the reservation issue, there were several demands such as extending monetary help to Annasaheb Patil corporation, running Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) with its full capacity, hostels for Maratha students in all districts, taking back the cases filed against Maratha protesters, appointments of candidates selected for the MPSC, and punishment to the perpetrators of Kopardi gang-rape.

Asked whether the representatives of the State government tried to contact him, Mr. Sambhajiraje said that Maharashtra Chief Minister And Deputy Chief Minister did reach out to him but he couldn’t talk to them as he was travelling. He also said that the State government knew his stand, and if it wanted to solve the issues, then it should come to him.

The Congress, which is part of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that several steps had been taken for the welfare of Maratha community and it may be due to a communication gap because of which Mr. Sambhajiraje was not fully aware of them.

“We will approach him and tell him about the steps taken by the State government for Maratha community. I am sure that he will get convinced,” Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said.