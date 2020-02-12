RPF to install CCTV at accident-prone spot

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is planning to install a CCTV camera between Mumbra and Kalwa stations, which has been identified as an accident-prone spot. People often fall off local trains at the spot known as Km 36/4.

Within a span of one kilometre of the spot, which lies on the slow line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, 10 people fell off trains in 2019. Of the 10 cases, nine caused injury and one resulted in death.

“We have been noticing that this spot has seen several cases of people falling off trains especially in the morning peak hours. We want to know how and why these are happening and if there are any measures we can take to reduce them,” K.K. Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, Mumbai Division, Central Railway (CR), said.

Senior railway officials said the spot is close to a tunnel that lies between the two stations. “We feel that with the tunnel approaching, people standing near the entrance might try to squeeze into the train further, leading to people losing their grip,” a senior CR official said. Earlier this month, one person died and two sustained injuries after falling off a train in the section.

Senior railway officials said they are considering imposing a speed restriction in the section to reduce fatalities. “The CCTV will be installed at Km 36/4 and it will have a wide-range lens. It will be able to capture incidents that occur at a distance of 500 meters,” a senior CR official said.

On CR, in 2018, as many as 482 people died in 1,375 incidents of people falling off trains, while in 2019 the fatalities stood at 426 out of the 1,239 cases.