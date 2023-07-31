HamberMenu
RPF jawan shoots dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train

July 31, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station on July 31, 2023.

The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station on July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on July 31 shot dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said.

Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers.

“In an unfortunate incident, a police constable shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The reason for this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three other civilians died. Constable was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

