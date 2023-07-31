ADVERTISEMENT

RPF jawan arrested after shooting dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

July 31, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Mumbai

RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train

The Hindu Bureau

The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station on July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on July 31 shot dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said. The RPF jawan has been arrested. 

CPRO Western Railway told ANI that an RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai.

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it." said CPRO Western Railway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Western Railways, ex gratia of ₹25 lakh will be paid to ASI Tikaram. "Ex Gratia: ₹25 lakh, that includes Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi: ₹15 lakh, Funeral expense: ₹20,000, DCRG: ₹15 lakh (approx), GIS: ₹65,000 (approx) to be paid to ASI Tikaram as ex-gratia," said Western Railways.

(With Agency inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US