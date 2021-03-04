Row shuts APMC onion-potato market

A dispute between Mathadi workers and traders led to the closure of APMC’s onion-potato market in Vashi on Thursday. Traders shut shops after Mathadi workers refused to carry sacks weighing over 50 kg.
Narendra Patil, former MLC, said traders should follow the government’s notification directing farmers to store their produce in 50 kg sacks.
“Traders had assured us that after March 1 the sacks won’t weigh over 50 kg, but they have now sought more time to resolve the issue,” Mr. Patil said.
Jagandas Kudekar, a farmer from Sangamner, said the market’s closure has led to losses of around ₹40,000. “It is only at Vashi APMC that we face this issue. We spend around ₹85 for each sack and the weight limit will lead to losses. If we earn ₹50,000, the expenses amount to ₹12,000.”
Ashok Walunj, director, onion-potato market, said farmers from within and outside the State bring their produce to the APMC and it is impractical to abide by the weight rule. “It is nothing but a conspiracy to shut down the market,” he said.
Shivaji Ohal, another farmer from Sangamner, said their farms do not have weighing machines and it is not possible to weigh each sack before being loaded on to trucks. “When we sell our produce at the local markets we face no such issue,” he said.
