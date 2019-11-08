Mumbai

Row over Shivaji Maharaj’s reference in KBC question

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at a press conference for the TV game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) season 10, in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at a press conference for the TV game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) season 10, in Mumbai   | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands an apology from Sony TV for “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj

A question on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Sony TV, which had a reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has triggered a controversy and invited the charge that it showed “disrespect” to the 17th century Maratha warrior.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday demanded an apology from the entertainment giant for “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj.

Rane said that @sonykbc10 has insulted (Shivaji Maharaj) by referring him in first person singular form. It should tender apology at the earliest.

Issuing a warning, he said, If they delay it (apology) further, the show will not have any life line to continue further.

The controversy erupted when a question was asked in the show, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, about the contemporaries of Aurangazeb, a Mughal emperor who ruled major parts of India in the 17th century.

Among the four options, Chhatrapati Shivaji was mentioned as “Shivaji”, while other options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga and Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Irked with such a reference, several people took to social media to criticise Sony and seek an apology.

