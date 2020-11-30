Row erupts over azaan competition

Mumbai

30 November 2020 23:38 IST

BJP claims Sena deviating from its Hindutva ideology

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the Shiv Sena’s commitment to its Hindutva ideology after a party leader extended best wishes for conducting an azaan competition.

Pandurang Sakpal, the Sena’s south Mumbai zonal head, said on Monday that the members of Foundation For You from Mumbadevi constituency met him to seek permission to hold an open-air azaan competition.

“Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, I objected and suggested that they conduct an online contest. I also extended my good wishes for organising the competition. Nobody should indulge in politics over this,” Mr. Sakpal said.

Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Council, said this was a clear deviation from the party’s Hindutva ideology. “The Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had taken a stern position over speakers being installed in mosques. Now, the Sena wants to organise an azaan competition,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sena’s ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said it was the BJP’s habit to look at art through the prism of religion. “One cannot look for politics in every action and art. There are many Bhagvadgita competitions where Muslim girls have won the first prize. Actors irrespective of their religion play different roles. We should not use the prism of religion everywhere,” said NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.