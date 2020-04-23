Mumbai

Rotary Club of Bombay lends a hand to the needy

Helping hand: Meal packets being provided to the needy in the city.

Helping hand: Meal packets being provided to the needy in the city.  

Over 3.5 lakh meals distributed; mental health helpline with 500 volunteers set up

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) has contributed towards the fight against COVID-19 by distributing free meals, donating medical equipment, setting up a mental wellness helpline and distributing free ration.

Under a joint project with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova, RCB is providing meals to migrant labourers, daily wage earners and homeless people in the city. So far, it has provided for nearly 3.5 lakh meals. While the club was earlier serving 10,000 meals a day, it has now ramped up to giving out 30,000 meals a day in all 24 municipal wards in Mumbai. The cost of each meal is approximately ₹20.

The RCB has also provided 35 ventilators, 11 personal protective equipment kits and 11 thermometers to various hospitals at an approximate cost of ₹1 crore.

A free helpline has also been set up to assist people in maintaining their mental health. Set up with club member Prakriti Poddar’s help, the helpline has enrolled and trained 500 volunteers, who along with 50 professional counsellors are available from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. to help people cope with anxiety and other trauma caused by the lockdown. The service is available in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

The RCB has also, in conjunction with Young Mens Christian Association and Helping Hands, distributed free ration bags to more than 850 families, and smaller packages to 550 families. The ration bags contain a supply of daily staples such as wheat, rice, flour, cooking oil, and other essentials.

