‘Ropax’ can go from Mumbai to Mandwa in one hour

Ride with comfort: The roll on-roll off-cum-passenger ferry service between Mumbai and Mandwa started at Ferry Wharf on Sunday.

Mumbai

16 March 2020 07:57 IST

Greece-built vessel can carry 200 cars and 1,000 passengers, and ply in monsoon

A roll on-roll off-cum-passenger ferry service, also called ‘Ropax’, between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug, was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and State port and maritime board officials.

The launch ceremony was low-key due to the State government restrictions on such mass gatherings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said officials.

The vessel, built in Greece, can carry 200 cars and 1,000 passengers, and is capable of plying even during monsoon.

Advertising

Advertising

“It can reach a speed of 14 knots and will complete the 18-km sea journey in 45 minutes to one hour. The road distance between Mumbai and Mandwa is 110 km and can take anything between three and four hours,” an official said.

Jetty facilities

While the Mumbai Port Trust built the jetty facilities at Ferry Wharf at a cost of ₹31 crore, the Ropax jetty and terminal at Mandwa has been built by the Maharashtra Maritime Board at a cost of ₹135 crore, officials said.

In a message, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the new service would be a milestone for the State, and announced that a similar facility was planned between Nerul and Belapur in Navi Mumbai, as well as Bhayander and Dombivali, with the latter expected to start in two years after getting the final approval.

Water transport will boost tourism and employment, Mr. Thackeray said.

A Mumbai Port Trust release said around 15 lakh people travel annually on catamarans and boats from Gateway of India to Mandwa and the new service will help them make the journey in eco-friendly comfort.