Roha murder case: investigation reveals victim was gang-raped

Close to a week after the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Roha, the investigation into the incident has revealed that it was a case of gang rape.

After the first arrest on July 27, the police identified six accomplices, including a minor. “When we arrested the accused, we thought he was the only perpetrator, but his contradictory statements raised suspicion and he later confessed that there were more people involved,” police inspector Jamil Shaikh from Local Crime Branch (LCB), Raigad, said. While the minor was apprehended, the other five were arrested on Friday night.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that on July 26 afternoon, the victim and a friend had gone to a waterfall to bathe. The accused were also present at the spot and they tried speaking to her. But she ignored them.

‘Kept eye on victim’

“The accused then decided to keep an eye on her,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Gunjal, Raigad police, said. One of them kept watch over the girl’s house at Tambadi village.

When she left her house at 5.45 p.m. to pick up her grandfather from Tamhansheth village, which is three km away, the man alerted his accomplices. They then waited for the girl near the turning of a ghat and blocked her way.

When the men made advances at her, the girl abused them. One of the accused then slapped her and dragged her into a nearby valley, where she was raped. When the victim tried to resist, the accused hit her head with a stone and killed her. A police officer privy to the investigation revealed that the girl was also abused after death. Police officers have refused to reveal the names of the accused considering the sensitive nature of the case.

Accused in early 20s

Mr. Gunjal said, “All of them are in their early 20s and worked as labourers.” He added that a charge of gang rape has been added to the case along with murder and criminal conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.