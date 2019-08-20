Rocket rules the roost

In the middle of the loud pitter-patter of pouring rain during one of Mumbai’s recent deluges, animal rescuers heard faint mewls coming from a massive garbage pile in Bandra West. Try as they might, whatever animal was stuck under there couldn’t be enticed enough to make an appearance. When it was evident a kitten hid underneath the filth, rescuers worked hard to bring out a dirty, emacited once-white kitten, barely a month old. The task wasn’t completed though. Stashed below another heap of rubbish was a second kitten, this time a tabby. Thankfully, the two flourished in a paid foster home, gaining weight and becoming healthy, playful kittens within a matter of few weeks.

Among the several adoption appeals circulated online, one post caught the eye of 47-year-old Vijay Martis. The Mahim resident has recently lost his father and wanted to adopt a pet. “Because of my long hours of work, having a dog would be difficult to manage, so we decided on a cat,” says Martis. It didn’t take long for Martis to zero in on the tabby kitten whose rejuvenated appearance was so besotting to his rescuers, they named him Art. The kitten was the first of many options a friend had sent Martis to pick from. Though he went through them all, Art virtually chose Martis. “I just knew this was the cat for me, it was love at the first sight and I knew this is the one,” says the soft-spoken Martis gushing about his kitten now rechristened Rocket. “He’s got these intelligent eyes, and he’s very curious and playful.”

The advertising consultant admits that life before Rocket in the Martis household was subdued and quiet. Now their home has an endless cascade of visitors, who all want a moment with Rocket. “He was shy in the beginning, but now he’s opened up and he’s a really social kitten,” says Martis who will soon create an Instagram page for his kitten. “Children from the building want to play with him and one of the [neighbours] comes to see him daily. I also get video calls from relatives who want a glimpse of him.”

Martis admits that Rocket is spoilt; the cat gets the best of everything from food to toys and even space. For instance, if the pint-sized kitten falls asleep in the middle of his bed, Martis won’t muster the will to move him. “I personally feel a lot happier and more positive,” smiles Martis adding Rocket has brought his family together. “It’s like having a child at home!”

Rocket’s sibling is available for adoption. Call or text: 9821139458