Roadshow highlights textile products

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Textiles organised a road show in the city on Monday to give an impetus to the textile industry and to showcase the entire range of textile products from ‘Fibre to Fashion’, in the run up to Textiles India 2017 to be held later this month.

Leading the proceedings at the roadshow were Anant Kumar Singh, Secretary of Textiles, and Dr. Kavita Gupta, the Textile Commissioner. Textiles India 2017, supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from June 30 to July 2.

“The aim is not only to provide a platform to those who are already established in the textile society, but to also give an opportunity to the young entrepreneurs and fashion students,” Mr. Singh said. He also emphasised the authenticity of the Indian textile industry, focusing on how it is not merely about weaving the cloth, but weaving the country’s culture into it.

Mr. Singh said the government has tried to encompass the entire ambit of the textile industry in the exhibition. “One of the primary objectives of the event is to provide a market for the product, and to give an opportunity to those who cannot venture outside to sell or exhibit their talent and their work. We have to congregate the entire textile industry under one umbrella and thus provide a prospect for all to represent,” he said.

Currently, 1,269 Indian exhibitors, 15 overseas exhibitors and 61 international buyers have registered for Textiles India 2017, while concurrently, 75 buying agencies have enrolled too.

“The chief intent is to showcase India’s brilliant strength in textile value chain and India’s competitiveness as a sourcing textile hub and sourcing destination,” said Dr. Gupta.

On the much-awaited new textile policy, which is likely to be finalised in the next three months, Mr. Singh said, “After consultation with stakeholders, we have finalised the draft. We are now trying to incorporate international response and output from foreign players at the forthcoming conference, which will serve as input to our textile policy.”