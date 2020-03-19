Roads, trains have fewer people as COVID-19 cases in State see sharp rise

Mumbai

19 March 2020 02:42 IST

Traffic index shows 61% drop in peak hour; CR passengers down by 10 lakh

Fewer Mumbaikars were seen out on Wednesday as the State government issued a series of directives to reduce the number of people out in public places.

Barely any traffic was seen on key arterial roads like the Western Express Highway, SV Road, Linking Road and Juhu-Vikhroli Link Road. Crowds on trains also thinned out.

“Traffic is less now due to closure of schools, colleges, malls, theatres and the like, particularly in peak hours,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranjan Sharma (Traffic HQ and Eastern Suburban), said. He said the regular traffic bottleneck areas like Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the airport had not seen any traffic jams, like they usually do, on Wednesday.

“While travelling, I could not see any traffic red light from Worli Sea Face till Marine Drive. Even big junctions like Haji Ali and the one before Peddar Road were free from any signals. While my road trip from Borivali to Sahar was completed in around 20 minutes, the next leg to Churchgate was in completed in less than 30 minutes,” a commuter said.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, the city in the past two to three days has seen a change in the number of cars on the road as the traffic congestion is now at 48%, which is 61% less than average at this time.

The crowds on railways also thinned out considerably as compared to Tuesday, which itself saw a massive drop. The number of passengers on trains in the Western Railway (WR) had dropped from 40 lakhs on Monday to 32 lakhs on Tuesday while the Central Railway (CR) had seen a drop of around 10 lakh passengers. Railway officials that they will be seeing further drop in passengers in the coming days. The WR has also cancelled eight additional long-distance trains due to low occupancy.