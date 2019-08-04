Roads, bridges closed in Raigad

With heavy rain lashing Navi Mumbai and Raigad, fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea for two days. The National Highways Authority of India has declared dangerous the Kamalje bridge on Mumbai-Goa highway.

The PRO of the Raigad police said, “The bridge over Gode river has been closed to traffic. Commuters to Goa have to travel via Kolad, and commuters to Mumbai have to go from Nizampur to Vila to Kolad via Sutar Wadi.” Several roads and bridges have been closed owing to flooding: Godvi to Dighi road, Mangaon road, old Ashtami bridge, Murvasavki road, and Morbe bridge. As many as 84 families in Raigad were evacuated after water entered their homes. Savitri river has swollen.

On Sunday, high tide is expected at 1.58 p.m. and on Monday at 2.16 a.m. Winds might reach speeds of 60 kmph. On Saturday, Raigad received 163.45 mm rain, bringing the total this season to 2,774.34 mm. Roha (295 mm) and Mangaon (226 mm) received the most rainfall. Navi Mumbai received 89.40 mm rain, bringing the total to 2,534.57 mm. “Morbe dam has reached 87.50 metres and will overflow at 88 metres,” Mohan Sonawane, executive engineer, said. The Harbour Line was shut till 8 p.m. after an overhead wire snapped between Chembur and Tilak Nagar stations at 2.30 p.m. Stranded passengers had to take the Trans Harbour Line or take taxis to reach home, causing traffic jams.