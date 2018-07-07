Riteish under fire for selfies with Shivaji

@Riteishd: Visited Raigad Fort this morning, the capital of Maratha Empire. It’s an unimaginable high to feel the presence of one of the greatest warriors born in India Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nothing is more invigorating than bowing down and seeking his blessings. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Actor Riteish Deshmukh came under fire from BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Friday for taking photos near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad. The MP, a descendant of the Maratha king, said the act was condemnable.

“Some celebrities have clicked their photos while sitting on the plinth of the throne of (Shivaji) Maharaj with their back towards him. It is condemnable,” he tweeted. There will be norms in place to curb such practices, he said.

Earlier in the day, the actor had tweeted that he visited Raigad in the morning. “Its an unimaginable high to feel the presence of one of the greatest warriors born in India Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nothing is more invigorating than bowing down and seeking his blessings,” Riteish had said.

He later apologised after receiving flak on social media over the image. In a statement, Riteish said he had visited the Raigad to seek inspiration from a great personality like Shivaji and like other followers of the Maratha warrior, he too was swayed by the atmosphere there. “I had bowed before him (Shivaji) and garlanded his statue. I had wanted to sit at his feet from many years now. While sitting there, we clicked some pictures and posted them on social media and we only had devotion in our minds while doing so,” he said.

He added, “We did not want to hurt anybody while clicking these photos or while sitting there. Yet, if anybody is hurt, we apologise.”