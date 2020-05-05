‘Rising cases in Dharavi, Govandi due to contact tracing’

The Maharashtra government has attributed the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Dharavi and Govandi to contact tracing. “It will be really worrisome if we start getting new patients without any contact history,” Principal Secretary with the CMO, Bhushan Gagrani, said during an online press conference on Monday.

Mr. Gagrani said the State government is ensuring that no one enters or leaves the containment zone without being checked.

On the reopening of non-essential shops, including those selling liquor, Mr. Gagrani said while the State government has issued the directives, the respective district collectors and municipal commissioners are the implementing authorities. “They can choose not to allow the reopening of non-essential shops based on the situation in the area, if there is a solid reason,” he said.

He said the government has decided to close down district borders for passenger travel and will open it only for medical emergencies. “We are aware that many people are stranded in different districts where they had gone for work before the announcement of the lockdown. But allowing inter-district movement has caused severe problems.”

Mr. Gagrani said a district like Solapur, which was relatively unaffected by the pandemic, is now facing problems. “We cannot allow this to happen at this stage and therefore, no inter-district movement of passengers will be allowed for the next two weeks at least,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a video conference with officials on Sunday, had demanded that the entire State be turned in to a green zone by May-end. “As we bring in relaxations, the challenge is much more difficult as we have to take precautions that the novel coronavirus does not spread from the red zone to the orange and green zones. We have already faced difficult times on the economic front and may continue to do so. But the next task is to not allow the virus to spread,” said Mr. Thackeray.