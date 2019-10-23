Rinku Deshpande remanded in ED custody for two days

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday remanded Rinku Deshpande in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till Friday.

Ms. Deshpande was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and assuming a fake identity to seal a real estate deal.

ED counsel Hiten Venegavkar said Mirchi, his aide Humayun Merchant, Joy Home Constructions Private Limited and Sunblink Real Estate Private Limited made a deal for the sale of three properties in Worli.

Mr. Venegavkar said the deal was negotiated and brokered by Ranjeet Singh Bindra, another accused, and others on behalf of Sunblink.

Mr. Venegaokar told the court that Ms. Deshpande had received ₹30.4 crore in her bank accounts and the money was distributed among the brokers, including herself.

The agency said Ms. Deshpande had acknowledged in her statement of being a “fake confirming party” in the deal and receiving ₹30.4 crore. However, to cover up the transaction, she claimed to have given a loan of ₹38 crore in cash to Mr. Bindra. But she could not explain the source of the ₹38 crore given to Mr. Bindra, who denied having received the loan, the ED said.

Mr. Venegavkar contended that Mr. Bindra, on the instructions of Mr. Merchant, submitted cheques issued by Sunblink in favour of the tenants to Ms. Deshpande However, she denied this, the ED said. It was found that Ms. Deshpande’s husband, Nilesh, had appointed a lawyer to find out the details of the MoU inked between Sunblink and Joy.

The advocate appearing for Ms. Deshpande told the court that her name had come up in the case because of Mr. Bindra’s involvement and that he owed her money. The advocate said the ED had already recorded three statements of Ms. Deshpande and she should not be sent to ED custody as she has been cooperating with the officials.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bindra, who is in ED custody, filed a bail plea through his advocate Aabad Ponda. The ED has stated that Mr. Bindra was a broker between Mirchi’s aide and a developer to whom the properties were sold for ₹225 crore in 2010.