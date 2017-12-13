RIL owes over ₹1,900 crore in surcharge dues to MMRDA: CM

Nagpur: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) owes ‘additional surcharge’ of more than ₹1,900 crore to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for delay in development of plots, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a written reply in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. RIL is constructing a convention-cum-exhibition centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The query had been raised during Question Hour by Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane, who sought to know names of companies which have not paid surcharge for delays in developing plots.

In his reply, Mr. Fadnavis, who is chairman, MMRDA, said, “Construction in the G-block of Bandra Kurla Complex owned by MMRDA was not completed by some firms within the (stipulated) four-year period. Hence, additional surcharge for such a delay has not been paid yet by some companies, including RIL. The dues include ₹441.08 crore for plot number C-66 and ₹1,538.73 crore for plot number C-64 from RIL.”

He said other companies with unpaid dues are the Indian Newspaper Society (₹56.02 crore for plot number C-63), Jamunaben Foundation (₹24.09 crore for plot numbers SF 7 and 9B), Talim Research Foundation (₹33.39 crore for plot number SF 6) and Naman Hotel (₹31.68 crore for plot numbers C-57 and 58). The outstanding amounts were disclosed by MMRDA under RTI.