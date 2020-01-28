Rights commission gives hope to Ambedkar Nagar residents

In what would be a reprieve to nearly 1,500 families, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has directed the government to draw up a plan for the rehabilitation of residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Cuffe Parade, whose houses were demolished in May 2017. The mangrove cell of the forest department had razed the houses as they were found have encroached upon mangrove land.

The MSHRC has directed the Chief Secretary to form a committee of experts to make a rehabilitation plan for the affected families and submit the plan within three months. The committee will consist of officials from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, and revenue and forest departments.

“The committee would have all the powers to examine the records of the claim of the aforesaid slum dwellers, examine them or their representatives if necessary, scrutinise the documents of their claim, adjudicate their eligibility, and then make recommendations for their rehabilitation,” the order said.

The order was passed by the MSHRC on December 30, 2019. However, the detailed order copy was received by the complainants on January 24. The complaint was filed by Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan (GBGBA) in the aftermath of the demolitions.

“The mangrove cell of the forest department has been demolishing slums in Mumbai which are located in and around the mangrove areas pursuant to an order passed by the Bombay High Court directing the government to conserve and protect mangroves. While doing this the cell has completely ignored the rehabilitation rights of people living in these areas,” Bilal Khan of GBGBA said.

Jagdish Gujar, a resident of an Ambedkar Nagar slum, who lost his house in the demolition drive, said the directive gave them some hope. “The demolitions occurred for nearly a week from May 7, and nearly 1,200 pucca houses and around 800 kuccha houses were brought down. Since then many of us have been living here in makeshift houses as we have nowhere to go,” he said.