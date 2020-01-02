‘Right kind of mattress crucial to fighting sleep deprivation’

Most Indians know this, but research has only confirmed just how sleepless we are as a nation: a 2016 report by Fitbit said India is the world’s second most sleep-deprived country after Japan. And according to ‘The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard’ compiled by new age firm Wakefit Innovations Pvt. Ltd. in 2019, almost one in five Indians suffers from insomnia, and 90% people in the country wake up once or twice at night. The Wakefit study covered 16,000 people.

While the benefits of sleep are well known, the lack of sleep has far more dangerous consequences, including the risk of obesity and heart disease. While the duration of sleep is one part of it, the quality of sleep is another issue altogether. The uneven distribution of pressure when adopting wrong sleep postures can give people back ache, neck pain or even hip issues. Therefore, it is necessary to have the right kind of mattress that ensures the body is supported well, even during movements of sleep, said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and director, Wakefit.

While foam mattresses are used to enhance the quality of sleep, memory foam is recommended to enjoy a restful and uninterrupted night’s sleep, he said.

“Memory foam mattresses take the shape of the body when a person lays down on it, thereby enabling equal distribution of pressure across the mattress. This, in turn, increases blood circulation and enhances the quality of sleep,” Mr. Ramalingegowda said. People must avoid consuming alcohol and coffee and engaging with electronic gadgets before they go to sleep, he said.

Wakefit helps people get quality sleep through its scientifically-developed mattresses and pillows.

It started in 2016 with its own manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, and has been growing threefold year on year. The company is expected to close FY20 with revenues of ₹200 crore, which is projected to grow to ₹400 crore in FY21.

The online-only company delivers its products all over the country through its online platform as well as through Amazon, Flipkart and Pepperfry. Almost four lakh customers have been serviced over three years.

As the affinity towards e-commerce grows, the company is looking at a larger presence in the enhanced sleep space. “As we expand, we will be investing in technologies that will improve production efficiencies as well as achieve scale at a rapid pace,” Mr. Ramalingegowda said. “New product portfolios and variations in existing portfolios are the key elements of our expansion plan,” he said.