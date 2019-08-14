Right before exam, Class X student of Vashi school dies following collapse

A Class X student of Modern School in Vashi died after collapsing in the school on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh from Vashi police station said examinations were on and the student, identified as Sayli Jagtap, got up from the bench to keep her bag outside when she suddenly fell on the floor.

“The teachers tried to revive her, and later she was taken to Wockhardt hospital in Vashi where she was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report is awaited. A case of accidental death has been registered,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Sayli (14) was the third child of Abhiman Jagtap, a Republican Party of India activist from Turbhe store branch and an employee of Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

Yashpal Ohol, cousin brother of Sayli, said the family was shocked and had no clue on what went wrong. “She never had any medical history, neither was she under pressure of studies. She had her dinner on Monday night and had her daily dose of fun with siblings. On Tuesday morning, she had tea and biscuits, and left for school as she had an exam at 7 a.m.. At 6.47 a.m., the teacher asked students to keep the bags outside and when she got up to go, she collapsed. Her father was at their home town in Solapur and has now reached home after learning about the incident.”

He said, “Since it is not a normal death, a senior doctor will conduct an autopsy. He was unavailable on Tuesday and once he reaches on Wednesday, post-mortem will be done.”