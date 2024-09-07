Rift emerges in Mahayuti over promotion of Maharashtra govt.’s flagship scheme for women

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly election, a dispute has emerged within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the promotion of the State government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last month.

Shiv Sena leader and Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Friday raised objections against ally NCP and its president Ajit Pawar for allegedly omitting the word ‘Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister)’ from the party’s advertisements of the scheme for women.

Expressing displeasure at the NCP not following “protocol”, Mr. Desai said: “We [Shiv Sena] inserted the pictures of both Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in our posters while advertising the scheme, then why did NCP remove the word ‘Mukhyamantri’ from its advertisements and promotional material? Why this disparity?”

Mr. Pawar last month had launched the NCP’s Jan Sanman Yatra, a public outreach programme that focused on promoting the State government’s welfare schemes for women.

Addressing rallies in the State, the NCP president spoke extensively about the new scheme that provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to eligible women in the 21-65 age group. However, in advertisements and promotional material during the campaign, the party mentioned the scheme just as ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’.

The matter came up for discussion during a meeting of the State Cabinet, but while addressing mediapersons on Friday, Mr. Fadnavis clarified that “no drama ensued over taking credit for the scheme in the Cabinet meeting. Only its branding and how parties should equally advertise it were discussed”.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil downplayed the dispute over the promotion of the government scheme and said the State Cabinet should have instead discussed Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant’s recent remarks “insulting the NCP and Ajit Pawar”.

“On several occasions, the shortened name of the scheme or Dadanchi Bahin Yojana (Scheme for Ajit Pawar’s sisters)’ might have been used. So what? We never objected when the CM took credit for the State budget,” he said.

BJP outlines poll plan

Meanwhile, BJP State chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that all senior party leaders in Maharashtra, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will participate in the Assembly poll campaign. Outlining the BJP’s poll plan in Nagpur, he said responsibilities have been assigned and 21 leaders will be part of various committees under Mr. Fadnavis.

“The BJP’s election strategy for the Mahayuti is organised down to the booth level. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also contribute to the campaign. We requested Nitin Gadkari to dedicate his full time to election campaigning, and he has agreed,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP will jointly decide on the alliance’s CM candidate.

