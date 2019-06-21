Ride on BEST buses to get cheaper

Mumbaikars have something to cheer about as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be slashing bus fares.

Under a new fare structure, the minimum fare will be reduced from ₹8 for the first 2 km to ₹5 for the first 5 km. The maximum proposed fare has been capped at ₹20.

The administration will now have four slabs: ₹5 for the first 5 km, ₹10 between 5 km and 10 km, ₹15 between 10 km and 15 km, and ₹20 for travel above 15 km.

The BEST currently charges ₹8 for the first 2 km and the rate increases every 2 km. Commuters pay as much as ₹18 to cover 10 km.

However, the ‘half-ticket’ is being done away with as the BEST will no longer subsidise children’s fares. The administration has approved one daily pass of ₹50 for regular buses and ₹60 for air-conditioned buses.

While the restructuring is expected to benefit everyone, it will particularly help those travelling up to 4 km: over 50% of daily passengers.

Nearly 25 lakh passengers travel by BEST bus every day. The number was over 40 lakh around a decade ago.

BEST officials said they expect daily ridership to go up by around 10 lakh as soon as the new fares are implemented. However, for the first two to three months, fare revenues will witness a slight dip, they said.

The BEST is also preparing to include a fleet of new air-conditioned (AC) buses on a wet lease basis, and has slashed the fares for these. When the BEST operated AC buses, the minimum fare started at ₹15 for the first two km. The fare will now be ₹6 for the first five km, and will be capped at ₹25, with two slabs in between ₹13 and ₹19.

Earlier this month, the BEST issued work orders for 450 diesel buses, which will arrive in the next three to five months. It is also expecting the delivery of the first batch of 10 electric buses out of the 80 it plans to procure in the coming weeks. In the first phase, the fleet is planned to go up to 6,000 buses.