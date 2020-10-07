Rhea Chakraborty, two others granted bail

Mumbai

07 October 2020 11:25 IST

Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested over drugs-related charges in Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty didn't get any relief.

The duo was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case last month.

Sushant’s housekeeper Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda were also granted bail on depositing Rs. 50,000 each in cash. The bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Parihar was rejected.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the actor’s suicide.