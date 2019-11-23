Reward for solving IED case

State Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal has announced a reward of ₹6 lakh for the three teams of the Navi Mumbai Police that cracked the Kalamboli IED case within a fortnight.

Though the order was issued in October, its copy was received by the Navi Mumbai Police only on Wednesday. Three teams — technical, CCTV and field — were formed as part of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to solve the case. There were four officers and four staff members in each team, making it a total of 12 officers and 12 staff members.

“It is indeed a proud moment for us. Each team gets ₹2 lakh each. We have distributed the amount to each person who was involved in the investigation. The officers will be given ₹30,000, while the staff will receive ₹20,000 each. It is a result of team work and recognition by higher authorities motivates us to give our best each time,” inspector Shirish Pawar, who was a part of the CCTV team, said.

Threat to builder

On July 3, the SIT arrested Sushila Prabhakar Sathe (35) from Pune, and Manish Lakshman Bhagat (45) and Deepak Narayan Dandekar (55) from Ulwe for planting the IED outside Sudhagad School in Kalamboli on June 16. The accused had planned to scare a builder who lived in the vicinity and extort ₹2 crore from him. CCTV footage and technical analysis helped the SIT nab the accused, the police said.

The accused were charged under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Explosive Substances Act.