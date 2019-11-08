Reviving love for stamps in the age of internet

With a two-day philately exhibition, India Post aimed to revive a hobby that an entire generation has little clue about: collecting stamps.

According to Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai region, the exhibition, which concluded at Sunderbai Hall in Churchgate on Thursday, aimed at educating the younger generation about the importance of a hobby.

Ms. Pandey said, “The hobby of collecting stamps will prove to be educative and informative for young minds. It requires them to go beyond cell phones and internet to get information.”

The exhibition included information on how India Post has changed over the years. A robotics demonstration in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, showcased the possible future of postal activities. “The activity demonstrated how robots can be used for sorting of postal stamps and then the delivery can be done manually in synchronisation. This demonstration will definitely help in changing people’s perception about India Post,” Ms. Pandey said.

To commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, India Post released a postal cover made from leaves. Ms. Pandey said the idea was to connect the Mahatma with the environment since he was a nature lover. She said, “We wanted to give something back to the environment and could not think of a better way. This is an experiment and I don’t think it can be repeated any time soon.”

The theme of the exhibition was ‘Gandhi in Mumbai’. The Mahatma was not very fond of big cities, she said, but Mumbai was among the ones he had a love for. Ms. Pandey said he began the Quit India Movement at the Bombay Session of Congress in 1942.

Ashish Shelar, State Minister for School Education, Sports and Young Welfare, said pin codes was one of the greatest discoveries. He said, “It is because of those six digits that our letters do not get delivered to a wrong person. It is my honour to be invited to an event where a postal cover is made of leaves to commemorate 150 years of the Mahatma. India Post has has followed Bapu’s message of making the best from waste in its true spirit.”

The event displayed 192 frames of stamps from 112 participants across the State. “Despite the vacation, over 600 students visited the exhibition and were thrilled to see different stamps,” Ms. Pandey said.