Retired policeman from Airoli detained after shooting son dead

Navi Mumbai

15 June 2021 00:02 IST

A retired assistant sub-inspector of police from Airoli was detained on Monday by the Rabale police after he allegedly shot his son dead.

The accused, Bhagwan Patil (74), has been booked under Sections 302 ( murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Mr. Patil lived with his eldest of three sons, daughter-in-law and his wife in Sector 3, Airoli. His second son Vijay (33) resides at Vasai while youngest Sujay (31) stays in Airoli.

On Monday, Vijay got a call from the car insurance company over payment of instalment. The car belonged to Mr. Patil. When he called up his father, they had an argument on phone.

Mr. Patil then asked Vijay to meet him along with Sujay. The duo went to their father’s residence around 6.30 p.m.. The trio fought over the insurance payment and in a fit of rage, Mr. Patil pulled out his licensed revolver and shot Vijay on his shoulder and stomach while Sujay dodged a bullet. Sujay took Vijay to Indravati Hospital.

“While Sujay is unharmed, Vijay succumbed to injuries. We have seized the weapon and detained the accused,” police inspector Shirish Pawar from Rabale police station said.