Mumbai

Respond to plea seeking probe into lynching: HC to State, DGP

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the State government and the Director General of Police, and directed them to file their replies in two weeks to a plea seeking a probe into the Palghar lynching case by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team.

A single Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Thursday was hearing a criminal public interest litigation filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on the lynching of two Hindu religious leaders and their driver by a mob near Gadchinchle village on April 16. The plea also sought a time-bound and expeditious trial through a fast track court and compensation for the driver’s kin. The matter will be heard on May 22.

