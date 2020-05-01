Respond to plea seeking probe into lynching: HC to State, DGP

The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the State government and the Director General of Police, and directed them to file their replies in two weeks to a plea seeking a probe into the Palghar lynching case by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team.
A single Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Thursday was hearing a criminal public interest litigation filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on the lynching of two Hindu religious leaders and their driver by a mob near Gadchinchle village on April 16. The plea also sought a time-bound and expeditious trial through a fast track court and compensation for the driver’s kin. The matter will be heard on May 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.