Residents suspect Bhayandar fire accident politically motivated

February 29, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - MUMBAI

In a major fire breakout in Mumbai’s suburbs of Bhayandar East’s Azad Nagar slum near Golden Nest circle on Wednesday, two bodies were recovered by the firefighting team and five people are critically injured. Two firefighters who were trying to evacuate people also got injured in the fire, one got his face burnt another half of his body, according to police officer Swapan Vishwas, who was at the spot. At least 150 families lost their homes in the fire.

Residents of the Azad Nagar slum strongly feel that the incident was politically motivated and not just any fire accident. It was only Sunday when Telangana BJP legislator T. Raja Singh made communal remarks in the same area from where the rally began. People of Azad Nagar feel they are targeted based on their religion as the majority in the slum are Muslim residents.

Hajurul Nisa, mother of six children, weeps holding her children together in arms as they lost everything in the fire. “My husband works as a daily wage labourer. We moved here 20 years ago and built the hut on our own. We do not know where to go. Everything is burnt in ashes. How will we rebuild our home? We never had any savings. The local MLA who had come in the morning to visit the area, did not even offer us water, but left saying, not to worry, she will offer us free homes in apartments,” she said.

According to residents of Azad Nagar, the fire broke out around 3.30 a.m. but police officials said it started around 6 a.m. The fire ravaged several homes and shops containing valuable iron and glassware, resulting in losses estimated in crores.

Children who will sit for board exams said they lost all their study material to the fire. “I was studying late in the night. Around 2.30 a.m. I heard voices and footsteps outside our hut. When my mother opened the door to check, we saw a group of men running away. An hour later, there fire broke out in one of the huts and slowly it spread through the entire slum,” said a 15-year-old student, who hopes to write her board exams this year.

Danish Attari from Garib Nawax Relief Foundation, who along with members from the NGO were distributing food and water among the victims, said, “We are doing our part and not waiting for the government officials to act. We are also working out on finding a space for the families to find temporary homes at least.”

Resident Muhammed Ibrahim, who too lost his home in the fire, migrated from Uttar Pradesh three decades ago. He expressed suspicion regarding the incident and said, “A few people received eviction notices just 5 days ago, and now the entire area is ablaze. Something seems suspicious.”

Residents also questioned why the fire brigade arrived so late. “The fire broke out at 4 a.m. but the fire brigade didn’t arrive until 6 a.m. By 10 a.m, the entire basti was burnt to ashes. This land will likely be cleared for a bus depot, government garden, or some other structure as told earlier to us and when we refuse to move, our homes are burnt,” said Firoz Hasan, another resident.

According to officials, some explosions were also heard at the spot early morning when the fire broke out. While residents claim the fire broke out at a wooden shop, officials claim it was due to LPG gas cylinders explosion. Sources said that at least eight cylinders exploded. “How could a fire break out so early in the morning when the shops are closed, everyone is asleep, and there is no activity? It’s political; they wanted to eliminate us,” said Taufiq Khan, another resident.

Member of the Maharashtra Assembly (MLA) Geeta Bharat Jain (BJP) who has a history of making provoking communal speeches, inspected the spot in the morning and said, “We are investigating the reasons behind the blast, and appropriate action will be taken.” Regarding the notices received by residents, she dismissed any connection, it is mere co-incident, asserting that the slum is illegal and not owned by the residents. She also refuted claims of plans to develop a garden or government building on the land, stating, “We will address such matters in the future. For now, we have arranged food and temporary accommodation for affected families at the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Smarak.”

Prakash Borate, a Bhayandar Fire Officer, reported, “It took us 4 to 5 hours and 24 fire engines to extinguish the fire. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, considering the slum area, a short circuit could be a possible cause. We made every effort to control the fire as quickly as possible.” Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad stated that the fire originated from nearby waste that had been dumped.

