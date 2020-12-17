Residents protest outside IKEA store in Navi Mumbai, demand jobs

Navi Mumbai

17 December 2020 05:48 IST

‘Locals must get priority for hiring’

The newly-opened IKEA store in Navi Mumbai, witnessed protests by residents of Turbhe on Wednesday demanding jobs for the locals on priority.

The protest was led by Amit Medkar, BJP’s former corporator from Hanuman Nagar, Turbhe, who said, “Our main demand is to give priority for locals in hiring. Turbhe store is in a slum area and due to the pandemic many have lost jobs. When an international brand is launched here, it’s a matter of pride for locals. But during the hiring procedure, applications from locals are being rejected. We have asked IKEA to give Turbhe priority while hiring.”

Mr. Medkar said, “We have also asked IKEA to give training to people who are educated but lack the some polishing.” A letter with the demands was submitted to the company.

A spokesperson from IKEA said, “The company’s mission is to create a better and brighter everyday life at home and beyond, for the many people. A critical element of that is to engage and positively contribute to local communities within which we operate. At the Navi Mumbai store we are prioritising the same when hiring local talent from in and around our community and our processes are in line with the government guidelines of the State for our operations. Under our new retail direction, IKEA will create 15,000 jobs in India by 2030, with a commitment to hire 50% women co-workers at all levels. Of this, 6,000 will be hired in Maharashtra alone and 600 co-workers are already on board for the Navi Mumbai store. As many as 40% of these are from the Navi Mumbai, 50% from Mumbai, and 70% of the indirect co-workers are from Turbhe.”