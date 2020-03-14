Mumbai

Residents pray for eradication of virus

In supplication: Members of Raza Academy pray at a meeting in Pydhonie on Friday.

Local residents joined the devout for a prayer meeting at Pydhonie on Friday to keep the world safe from the novel coronavirus.

Organised by the Raza Academy, the meeting started at 1.30 p.m. outside Khatri Masjid and was led by Muhammad Saeed Noori, founder-president of the academy. Mr. Noori, members of the academy and local residents recited prayers out loud.

“We appeal to Allah to reduce the fear about the pandemic in each person’s heart and to eradicate the coronavirus,” Mr. Noori said after the prayer meeting. He also criticised the decision by Saudi Arabia to stop pilgrims from visiting the holy sites of Mecca and Medina.

“Islam doesn’t preach any concept which says this disease can spread through air or by touching one another. The restrictions put on the Islamic religious pilgrims of Mecca and Medina by Saudi Arabia should be withdrawn and people should allowed to visit these places. Allah has decided the day you will die and no one will lose his life even a second before that. The restriction is just a reason to stop us from worshipping and is anti-Islamic,” he said.

