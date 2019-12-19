Residents, MNS protest against Koparkhairane ward office

Residents of Koparkhairane, along with workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took out a protest march against the Koparkhairane ward office over various issues on Wednesday.

‘Waking from slumber’

The protest was called the dhol (drum) and bottle protest. Around seven months back, the party had organised a similar protest with a Kumbhakaran effigy. “The effigy symbolised that the administration had been sleeping for a long time and turning blind eye to people’s issues. This time, we took drums with us to make a noise and awaken them from their slumber,” Prasad Ghorpade, MNS deputy president in the city, said.

The bottle in the protest symbolised the issue of bars in the node. “Koparkhairane has many bars which let people consume alcohol in the open area outside them. They place table and chairs outside by sun down and alcohol is served openly. Even after several complaints, the administration has done nothing about it. Obviously there is an understanding between the administration and the bar owners,” Mr. Ghorpade said.

The letter submitted to ward officer Ashok Madhvi also pointed out the issue of alcoholics and drug addicts who gang-up on footpaths by late evening. “Footpaths are in bad shape, there are illegal hawkers, and drug addicts and alcoholics add to the mess. Women in the locality approached us as they feel unsafe in such an atmosphere,” Mr. Ghorpade said. Besides this, issues of potholes, bad internal roads and water woes were also raised in the protest.

“Women safety is a very important issue in our country, and in a cosmopolitan node like Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, we face such issues. After a point of time in the evening, it is scary for women to walk around in some areas which have now become an adda (hub) for drug addicts. We hope some action is taken soon,” Shilpa Sarode, a resident, said.

According to the Mr. Ghorpade, Mr. Madhvi has given the protesters verbal assurance that the issues will be solved soon. A written assurance was not given despite asking for one.

Several calls to Mr. Madhvi went unanswered.