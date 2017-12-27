Residents complain of litter in park

The Rajiv Gandhi Joggers Park in Vashi’s Sector 10-A has become a den for ‘unscrupulous’ activity and the adjoining water body is littered with garbage, citizens have complained.

Though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) prohibits prohibits hawking and fishing in the area, the activities continue unabated with help from security guards, the citizens said.

A group of senior citizens who have repeatedly brought this to the notice of civic officials, in vain, have now taken up the cleaning of the jogging track every day. It is becoming a daunting task, the four-member team said.

Durgadas Banerjee, a member of the group, said, “Unscrupulous visitors barge in any time, as the gates are never closed. They come in couples and in groups and litter the park with water bottles, paper and other waste, which we have to collect and put in dustbins.” He said used condoms are found scattered every day.

Another member, Divya Prabhakar, said couples frequent small coves within the mangroves.

Picture of neglect

Members said visitors think keeping the park clean is the NMMC’s responsibility, and they can throw garbage anywhere. “The corporation’s reluctance to take action is just making it worse,” Shivaji Dudwadkar said.

Manju Sharma, a frequent visitor, said the NMMC needs to pay attention to the park. “The lights and music system are not functioning, and the water body needs to be cleaned. There should also be a beat marshal.”

Mr. Bannerjee said entry should not be allowed at afternoon and night.

‘Decision soon’

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankush Chavan said the NMMC has received complaints about the issue. He said, “Some people want the jogging park to be open only for certain hours, while others say a place meant for the public should not be closed. We will soon conduct a site visit and take a decision.”

Mr. Chavan said it is the responsibility of citizens to keep the area clean. “The corporation has provided enough bins. A separate kalash has been kept for nirmalya [waste from religious offerings].”

Work to develop the park started in 2000, and roughly ₹2.5 crore has been spent. The water body is 10 acres.