Researcher, author Gail Omvedt passes away

Mumbai

25 August 2021 09:16 IST

Dr. Omvedt co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal along with her husband and activist Bharat Patankar

Researcher, author and one of the intellectual voices of the Bahujan movement Dr. Gail Omvedt passed away.

Dr. Omvedt was an American-born Indian scholar who authored books on Dalit politics, women’s struggle and the anti-caste movement.

She participated in various people’s movements across the country, including the movement for the rights of the Koyna-dam displaced people.

She co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal along with her husband and activist Bharat Patankar. Dr. Omvedt’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter are settled in the U.S.