Mumbai

Researcher, author Gail Omvedt passes away

Researcher, author Gail Omvedt   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Researcher, author and one of the intellectual voices of the Bahujan movement Dr. Gail Omvedt passed away.

Dr. Omvedt was an American-born Indian scholar who authored books on Dalit politics, women’s struggle and the anti-caste movement.

She participated in various people’s movements across the country, including the movement for the rights of the Koyna-dam displaced people.

She co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal along with her husband and activist Bharat Patankar. Dr. Omvedt’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter are settled in the U.S.


