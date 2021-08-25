Researcher, author Gail Omvedt passes away

Researcher, author and one of the intellectual voices of the Bahujan movement Dr. Gail Omvedt passed away.
Dr. Omvedt was an American-born Indian scholar who authored books on Dalit politics, women’s struggle and the anti-caste movement.
She participated in various people’s movements across the country, including the movement for the rights of the Koyna-dam displaced people.
She co-founded the Shramik Mukti Dal along with her husband and activist Bharat Patankar. Dr. Omvedt’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter are settled in the U.S.