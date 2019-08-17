Rescued from Sangli, 2-month-old rushed to Mumbai hospital

A two-month-old baby girl born with a heart ailment, who was rescued from the floods in Sangli along with her parents, has been admitted to Parel’s BJ Wadia Children’s Hospital.

The condition of the baby, Shivanya Shinde, became critical after she contracted pneumonia. Doctors said she had developed severe respiratory distress by the time she reached Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Shivanya’s father, Sandeep, a vegetable vendor, said the area where they live was completely flooded. “We stayed home as the water level rose and the road was blocked. The NDRF came to our rescue the next day,” Mr. Shinde said.

They were taken to a relief camp set up inside a school in Kupwad village. While in the camp, Shivanya fell unwell. “The woman who had set up the relief camp shifted our daughter to Aditya Rainbow Hospital for children in Sangli,” he said.

While Shivanya’s surgery was scheduled at a hospital in Kolhapur, her parents could not take her there due to the floods. “Doctors at Aditya Rainbow Hospital diagnosed her with pneumonia and advised us to take her to Mumbai for better treatment,” Mr. Shinde said.

Medical director Dr. Shakuntala Prabhu from BJ Wadia Children’s Hospital said the baby had become extremely critical after the journey of nearly nine hours. “We stabilised her with antibiotics. She is getting better. We will wait till the end of this week to gauge her condition for surgery,” she said. Shivanya is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Prabhu said the surgery to correct her heart defect will be challenging. “The baby’s heart would be as tiny as her fist. But it is advisable to carry out the surgery at a young age,” she said.

Shivanya’s parents have lost everything in the flood. “The asbestos sheet on our house gave way and all our belongings were destroyed in the rainwater,” Mr. Shinde said. He said they will only go back after their daughter recovers from the surgery.