Republic TV journalists appear before police

Republic TV’s executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor on Wednesday appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch for recording statements in the fake TRP racket case.
While Mr. Narayanswamy reached the Crime Intelligence Unit office at noon, Mr. Kapoor, who is based in Delhi, reached at 4 p.m., an official said.
Republic TV on October 10 aired a document which purportedly belonged to Hansa Research Group. The summons issued to Mr. Narayanswamy and Mr. Kapoor on Tuesday said there were “reasonable grounds to believe” they were “acquainted with certain facts and circumstances of the document”, so it was necessary to record their statements. In a tweet, Republic TV said, “Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor reaches Crime Branch after being summoned. Republic Media Network will not yield by revealing sources.”
