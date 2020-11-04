Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested in abetment to suicide case

Mumbai

04 November 2020 09:43 IST

Architect Anvay Naik had named Goswami in his suicide note in 2018.

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami arrested by Raigad police from his residence in Maharashtra in an abetment to suicide case.

Architect Anvay Naik had committed suicide on May 5, 2018, in Alibaug at Raigad district of Maharashtra, naming Mr. Goswami in his suicide note.

Naik’s wife Akshita had filed an FIR against Mr. Goswami two years ago. She had alleged that Republic TV office was her architect husband’s last work and Mr. Goswami refused to pay him after the work was completed.

Naik and his mother Kumud committed suicide two years ago, under financial distress, his wife claimed.

Editors Guild condemns arrest

The Editors Guild of India has condemned the arrest of Mr. Goswami. "Goswami was arrested from his Mumbai residence on reportedly an abetment to suicide case. We condemn the sudden arrest and find it extremely distressing," the Guild said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.