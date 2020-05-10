Mumbai

Reply to plea seeking supply of food to people without ration cards: HC to State

Migrants, tribals have no money to buy food due to lockdown: PIL

The Bombay High Court has directed the State government to file a reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the supply of essentials to all migrants and tribals without ration cards.

Vanita Chavan, a lawyer who practises at the Pune District and Sessions Court, filed the PIL through advocate Harshad Bhadbhade. Ms. Chavan has been actively working for the welfare of nomadic tribes and migrants.

The plea said the government as per the National Food Security Act is now distributing food, such as 1 kg of rice at ₹2 and 1 kg of coarse grain at ₹3, only to ration card holders.

The plea contends that similar provisions should be given free of cost to migrants and tribals who do not have money to buy food due to the lockdown. The petition said governments in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have already started initiatives to provide food to those without ration cards.

It said many people have migrated to cities in the last five years because of drought-like conditions in various districts, talukas and villages and the right to food is a fundamental right under Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

A single Bench of Justice S.C. Gupte directed the State to file a reply to the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on May 11.

