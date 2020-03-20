Reply to plea on suspension of Sunday Mass: HC to State

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the State government to reply to a letter seeking suspension of Sunday Mass in churches as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari and Justice N.R. Borkar was hearing a plea filed through a letter by an advocate. The letter said Sunday Mass was being held in churches despite the government’s appeal to avoid gatherings. The letter said Catholic churches witness large gatherings for Holy Communion where the faithful are offered bread and wine. It said the ceremony has to be stopped as it poses a risk to the public.

Government counsel P.P. Kakade said the State had issued a government resolution on March 14 on not permitting large gatherings at religious places. Mr. Kakade then sought time to issue instructions. The matter will now be heard on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai University’s counsel, Rui Rodrigues, has informed the High Court that the last date for filling forms for exams has been extended to April 20 and making payments to April 22.