Reply to petition on newspaper delivery: HC

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the State government to reply to a petition challenging the circular that prohibits door-to-door distribution of newspapers to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A single Bench of Justice N.W. Sambre was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists and the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists, which challenged the circular issued on April 18.

The circular prohibits delivery, while allowing newspapers and magazines to continue printing.

Advocate Deven Chauhan, representing the journalists, said it was “arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India” and urged the court to quash and set aside the circular. He said the Centre had also issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories to ensure the smooth functioning of print and electronic media, including the distribution of newspapers.

However, the government pleader said the petition is not maintainable as reasonable restrictions need to be imposed at this hour and that e-papers are easily available.

The court has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and State Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, directing them to reply within two days. It posted the matter to be heard on April 23.