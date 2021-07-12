‘Repeal UAPA, free accused in Bhima-Koregaon case’

Progressive outfits under the umbrella of the Bhima-Koregaon Shouryadin Prerna Abhiyan stage a protest near the Pune District Collectorate on Monday against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the ‘institutional murder’ of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy.

Pune

12 July 2021 22:51 IST

Progressive outfits stage protest in Pune

A number of progressive outfits under the umbrella of the Bhima-Koregaon Shouryadin Prerna Abhiyan staged a protest near the Pune District Collectorate on Monday against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the ‘institutional murder’ of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy.

The protestors demanded that all activists and intellectuals arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case be released immediately.

The protesters also demanded that the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be repealed and the ‘real’ perpetrators behind the Bhima-Koregaon clashes — Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide ‘Guruji’ — be prosecuted.

“It is a cruel and bitter irony that Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who is known for her divisive remarks, had no difficulty in getting bail from the Bombay High Court, while Father Swamy, the 84-year-old tribal social worker, who had given his entire life fighting constitutional battles for the upliftment and protection of tribals, was given a hard time by the courts in obtaining a straw as he had difficulty holding his glass owing to his ill health… his death is a shameful blot on the tenure of the BJP government,” said Anjum Inamdar, founder, Mulnivasi Muslim Manch.

Mr. Inamdar said that it was through efforts spearheaded by Fr. Swamy that nearly 11 lakh tribal claims could be settled under the Forest Rights Act. “This was a man who had been fighting for the release of tribals who had been falsely imprisoned for many years… But the courts took 20 days to give a straw. He was denied Covid vaccine as he did not have an Aadhaar card. In the end, he died without proper treatment. Big corporations who were attempting to displace tribal communities in the name of development came up against him…hence, he was implicated in the Bhima-Koregaon case,” Mr. Inamdar said.

Swarajya Abhiyan leader Manav Kamble said Fr. Swamy’s death had raised serious questions around the world about the Indian Constitution and the prevailing state of democracy and human rights in the country. “The UAPA Act, which is the basis on which the government is harassing social workers and dissentious intellectuals, is inconsistent with democratic values and Article 19. Not only that, but UAPA cheats with basic legal rules by empowering the police to detain and imprison citizens indefinitely. The UAPA, which grossly violates democratic principles, must be repealed if the country’s image is to be tarnished thus at the international level,” he said.

Mr. Kamble said that U.S.-based forensic lab Arsenal Consulting had come up with strong evidence that a large amount of false evidence had been planted in the computers of the arrested activists.

“Arsenal did not hesitate to say that the Bhima-Koregaon case was the biggest conspiracy in the world to date. At the same time, our courts are silent. This means that anyone who questions the Central government or takes the side of the exploited is falsely implicated. Now, this pattern is taking an institutional form,” he said.

Social activist Maruti Bhapkar said everyone was aware that the true instigators of the Bhima-Koregaon violence were roaming freely, but the BJP government at the Centre was not touching them.