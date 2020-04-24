Reopen wine shops to boost revenue flow, Raj writes to CM

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reopen wine shops in the State to ensure a steady flow of revenue to the treasury through excise duty. He said the decision should be taken without getting into debates of morality.

The letter to the CM also said that canteens and low-budget restaurants should be allowed to open as they serve affordable food to a large part of the population.

“It’s not that there was a liquor ban in our State and we are asking to remove that ban. Prior to the lockdown, wine shops were open. The State government should not try to get caught up in some moral issues at such a crucial time, and take the necessary decision,” the MNS chief said.

The State earns ₹41.66 crore per day in excise duty on liquor, ₹1,250 crore per month and ₹14,000 crore yearly, he said. “A very pressing issue on hand is the fast depletion of our State treasury and this needs an incoming flow rather urgently.”

He said that the police force and healthcare staff do not have enough personal protective equipment, and free meal schemes and necessities are not reaching people. “The State government is struggling against all odds and with very limited resources,” he said.

He also said that restaurants are not just for leisure, but are a necessity, in Mumbai and other cities. “There are so many low-budget small restaurants, canteens wherein one has access to the affordable and humble rice plate. It is imperative that such outlets and restaurants be allowed to function. The number of such restaurants and canteens is huge as they serve a large number of population and are very affordable,” he said

He said delivery service can help ensure social distancing followed. “This will assist in reviving a small segment in the economic upheaval in our State,” he said.