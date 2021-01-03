Renaming row a ploy to divide Hindus, Muslims, says Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar

Pune

03 January 2021 23:13 IST

‘Political parties not interested in politics of development’

The controversy over renaming Aurangabad to ‘Sambhajinagar’ was a ploy to sow seeds of division between the city’s Hindu and Muslim communities, said Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday, hitting out at both the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi, as well as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Ambedkar said it was Pune which had a fair claim of being renamed after Chhatrapati Sambhaji (son of Chhatrapati Shivaji) as Sambhajinagar, given that the samadhi of the Maratha king, who was tortured and murdered by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1689, was in Vadhu Budruk village in Pune.

“What is the need for such religion-based politics? There are about 80% Hindus in this country, so why play politics based on religion?” said the VBA chief, who is the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Advertising

Advertising

Echoing Babasaheb’s thoughts, Mr. Prakash Ambedkar said disintegration of the country’s social fabric was certain once religion-based politics began to hold sway in the general discourse. “This is exactly what is happening in the country today. The established political parties want to do politics based on caste and religion and are not interested in the politics of development,” he said.

A tussle had recently erupted between the Sena and the Congress, both coalition partners in the MVA government, after the latter said it would oppose the renaming of Aurangabad to ‘Sambhajinagar’. The Sena has been mooting the name change of the city for decades with the suggestion first originating from late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The BJP, while stating that it resolutely stood for the name change, attacked both the Sena and the Congress, accusing the former party (its estranged saffron ally) of raising the issue only before local elections and forgetting it afterwards.

Contrarian stand

The Ambedkarite Republican Party of India (A) led by Ramdas Athawale stepped into the cauldron of the controversy, with Mr. Athawale remarking that he would oppose the renaming of Aurangabad. Mr. Athawale is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The RPI (A) chief’s stance puts him at odds with the BJP’s diametrically opposite view on the contentious matter.